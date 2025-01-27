Trump supporters lambast SNL over sinister assassination attempt joke; ‘Shame on you Colin’

Following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the US, Saturday Night Live featured a contentious comic sketch about his assassination attempt during its its 'Weekend Update', sparking a lot of criticism. Donald Trump was mocked by SNL for not placing his hand on the Lincoln Bible while taking the oath.

On Saturday night's 'Weekend Update' of the show's 50th season, comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che attacked Trump.

Following an array of controversial jokes from the two comedians, Trump supporters on social media expressed outrage, asking, “When am I supposed to laugh?”

Jost delivered a sinister joke about Trump and Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the US, during a segment on Trump's inauguration, which was the most startling moment.

“I wish those two could talk to each other!” he remarked, alluding to Lincoln's murder. “Lincoln could teach Trump a lot about the importance of preserving our union, and Trump could teach Lincoln how to turn your head at the exact right moment.”

They even mocked Trump for not placing his hand on the Lincoln Bible while taking the oath.

“Well, he tried to,” Jost continued, adding, “but the Bible screamed.”

SNL faced outrage over Trump joke

Meanwhile, social media users vent their displeasure with SNL skit as many claimed the show had lost its humor.

“Does this show even hire talented writers anymore?” one X user wrote.

“Shame on you Colin for even agreeing to do this skit! One of the most despicable, disgusting things I’ve ever seen on SNL. I haven’t watched this show in a very long time, but had to look at this after hearing about it,” another stated.

“This is not funny,” remarked the third user, while the fourth one said, “Thanks for yet another example of why we don't watch anymore.”

“This is in poor taste knowing that people died during the assassination attempt on Trump,” the fifth user commented.

Others praised the SNL sketch, saying that they disagreed politically with the show's creators, but they could still laugh at the joke.

Another person said, “These two are the only reason SNL is still on the air. Great work boys.”

Last year, Trump faced two assassination attempts just before November 2024 presidential elections. While he faced the first one during his election campaign rally in Pennsylvania, the second occurred when he was playing golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.