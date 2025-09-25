Trump trolls Biden with portrait featuring ex-President's autopen sign

President Donald Trump is using a new installation of portraits at the White House to mock his Democratic predecessor, in a break from the decorum typically shown to past presidents no matter their political party. A White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the alternative Joe Biden portrait was Donald Trump's idea.(X/@WhiteHouse)

A "Presidential Walk of Fame" unveiled outside the Oval Office on Wednesday features gold-framed portraits of past presidents, except for President Joe Biden. His frame instead includes a photo of his autopen signature, according to images shared on social media by the White House.

A White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the alternative Biden portrait was Trump's idea.

The Republican president, known for his provocative style and dislike for his political opponents, has repeatedly targeted Biden's use of the autopen to sign official documents during his presidency. Trump has questioned Biden's mental fitness and suggested that aides, not Biden himself, made key decisions.

Biden and his former aides have denied these claims, emphasizing the president's active role in governing. A Biden spokeswoman said she had no comment on the new portrait.

The autopen is a device used to replicate a person's signature with precision, typically for high-volume or ceremonial documents. It has been employed by presidents of both major parties to sign letters and proclamations.

The official White House account on X showed Trump viewing the portrait during a walk through the colonnade outside the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Since taking office in January, Trump has reshaped the White House's aesthetic, adding lavish gold accents, removing portraits of Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton from prominent display, and replacing the Rose Garden with a hard-stone patio.