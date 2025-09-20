Trump unveils new immigration citizenship test: Questions, key changes, and timeline

The Trump administration, in its latest set of changes to the citizenship process, has updated the requirements for those taking a test to become naturalized Americans, Newsweek reported. Donald Trump has unveiled a new immigration citizenship test. (File/REUTERS)

As per the latest requirements, applicants must now be able to correctly answer 12 questions from a pool of 128 to help establish their “knowledge and understanding of the fundamentals of American history, and of the principles and form of government of the United States."

Latest update

A new version of the citizenship test was first introduced by President Trump during his first term in office but was soon reverted back to the 2008 version under the Biden administration on the claim that it contained better backing of agencies due to its lengthy duration of existence.

As per the latest requirements, up to 20 questions will be asked of the candidate, and the test will automatically pass once 12 questions are answered correctly or 9 are answered incorrectly, whichever happens first. This test can be taken up to two times by applicants, following which they must reapply.

Those over the age of 65 years or those who have been legal permanent residents for over two decades will still fall under the agency’s special consideration category and only be required to answer 10 questions, 6 of which must be answered correctly to pass.

Alongside these changes, the official handle of the White House released a copy of President Trump’s updated letter to new citizens.

“PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP WRITES LETTER TO SEND TO AMERICA’S NEWEST CITIZENS “This rich heritage is now yours to protect, promote, and pass down to the next generation. Our history is now your history… And our Constitution is now yours to safeguard, honor, and respect,” the post read.

New question bank

Here are a few examples of questions that may be asked in the test, as listed by Newsweek:

Name one American Indian tribe in the United States.

Where is the Statue of Liberty?

What did the civil rights movement do?

Who was the United States' main rival during the Cold War?

George Washington is famous for many things. Name one.

There were 13 original states. Name five.

What is one way Americans can serve their country?

Name one power that is only for the federal government.

All these questions are then further broken up into subcategories such as System of Government, Rights and Responsibilities, and the Colonial Period and Independence.

"American citizenship is the most sacred citizenship in the world and should only be reserved for aliens who will fully embrace our values and principles as a nation," USCIS spokesperson Matthew Tragesser said in a press release on Wednesday.

“By ensuring only those aliens who meet all eligibility requirements, including the ability to read, write, and speak English and understand U.S. government and civics, are able to naturalize, the American people can be assured that those joining us as fellow citizens are fully assimilated and will contribute to America's greatness. These critical changes are the first of many.”

Initially announced on the occasion of Citizenship Day (September 17), the USCIS says that those who have already filed for the process or do so in the next 30 days will be required to follow the 2008 test. Those filing after this period will be subject to the latest test requirements