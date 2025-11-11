Trump vs BBC: After top executives leave, Trump sues broadcaster over Panorama documentary row

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a formal legal ultimatum to the BBC, demanding a full retraction, written apology and at least $1 billion (approx. £760 m) in damages over alleged defamatory editing in the October 2024 Panorama documentary “Trump: A Second Chance?”. BBC said the edited speech of President Trump used in one of the episodes of its documentary series by its Panorama programme misled the viewers. (File photo of BBC Director-General Tim Davie.)(REUTERS)

He claims the broadcaster manipulated footage of his January 6, 2021, speech to portray him as inciting violence at the Capitol. Should the BBC fail to comply by 14 November, his lawyers say, Washington will proceed to court. The BBC has acknowledged an “error of judgment” and noted the investigation is underway.

Leading names fall amid crisis

The leaked internal reports, leaked by a whistleblower to The Telegraph, revealed that the edits triggered a staff & board upheaval.

Both Director-General Tim Davie and News Chief Deborah Turness resigned amid mounting pressure. BBC Chair Samir Shah apologised, stating the segment gave an “impression” of incitement, while still denying systemic bias.

Citing Tim Davie's resignation, Trump on Sunday wrote on Truth Social, “The TOP people in the BBC, including TIM DAVIE, the BOSS, are all quitting/FIRED, because they were caught ‘doctoring’ my very good (PERFECT!) speech of January 6th,”

He also thanked The Telegraph for leaking the internal reports of the investigation. In the post, he also took shots at the BBC and the UK, calling them “dishonest people” and “they are from a Foreign Country, one that many consider our Number One Ally”

The controversy centres on spliced-together clips of Trump’s speech, parts of which were more than 50 minutes apart yet presented as continuous, intensifying claims of misrepresentation.

Democrats respond to Trump's lawsuit

In a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey urged him to oppose Trump's assault on the BBC.

“It should not be up to foreign powers to dictate where the British people get their news from,” he wrote. “The BBC belongs to Britain, not Trump. We must defend it together.”

Before the BBC, Trump had sued numerous news organisations in the United States, which include The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, ABC News and CBS News. He has gained settlements from both ABC and CBS over defamation lawsuits.