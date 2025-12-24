Trump-hosted Kennedy Center Honors to broadcast tonight: When and where to watch

President Donald Trump has announced the broadcast of the Kennedy Center Honors on Tuesday night, where he appeared as host and “Master of Ceremony” for the 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors. President Donald Trump poses on the red carpet for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 7, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo(REUTERS)

Trump has asked his followers to rate his hosting abilities and joked about leaving the presidency to pursue television work. He wrote, “At the request of the Board, and just about everybody else in America, I am hosting the event. Tell me what you think of my “Master of Ceremony” abilities. If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency in order to make “hosting” a full time job?”

The award show will be star-studded with celebrations of lifetime achievement in music, film and performance.

Read more: Kennedy Center renamed to honour Trump's ‘unbelievable work’, says White House

Primetime broadcast and streaming

Tonight’s broadcast of the primetime arts awards special airs on CBS at 8 p.m. EST. The award show will also stream on Paramount+, Trump announced in an X post.

The show is set to broadcast the participation from the celebrities, live performances and the president as the host for the event.

Read more:Trump seen with bandaged right hand at Kennedy Center Honors dinner

Star line-up and the ceremony format

The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony recognises individuals who have significantly influenced American culture through music, theatre, dance, opera and film. It was founded in 1978.

The show traditionally airs between Christmas and New Year’s Eve on CBS. This year's ceremony was taped on December 7 and will feature award presentations and tribute performances as part of the televised show.

This year's honorees include actor Sylvester Stallone, “Country King” George Strait, the legendary rock band KISS, Gloria Gaynor and veteran stage and screen actor Michael Crawford.

The award show broadcast this year is twined with the controversy surrounding the renaming of the “John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts” to the “Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.”