Trump's big goof-up at Commanders game caught on camera amid boos: 'State your name...' | Watch

Donald Trump’s big goof-up at the Washington Commanders’ game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 9, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, was caught on camera while he was booed by the audience. Trump became the first sitting president in nearly a half-century at a regular-season NFL game. He attended the event as part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative honoring military veterans. Trump's big goof-up at Commanders game caught on camera amid boos (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)(AP)

Trump appeared visibly awkward as he read an oath for members of the military to recite as part of a ceremony during the break in the game, while the jeering continued. Video surfacing on social media shows the US President reading out “and state your name” instead of “I, Donald trump…” as the crowd booed. Instead of stating his own name, the President read out, “and state your name…”

Trump was also booed when he was shown on the videoboard late in the first half, standing with House Speaker Mike Johnson in a suite. Scattered cheers were heard too.

Donald Trump honors military

Trump was introduced at the game by hosts Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma. The commander-in-chief used the halftime ceremony to honor the military on Veteran’s Day weekend.

“We just swore in a tremendous group of young people,” Trump said. “Our recruitment’s been record-setting since a year ago, it was a disaster for the country, and now it’s record-setting so this was an honor to be here.”

In the commentary box, Albert noted that Ronald Reagan had been a sportscaster before he became US President, and asked Trump if he would want to call the play as the game resumed. “I would like to do that if you’d like me to,” Trump said.

“But I will say that your second string, your back-up quarterback is a good quarterback and he’s had some very good games for you. And your first string quarterback has the potential I think to be a great quarterback, he’s got to stop the injuries somehow,” he added.