Trump's ‘awkward’ reaction amid boos at Commanders NFL game | Watch

Donald Trump reacted awkwardly, trying to read an oath for members of the military, while he was booed at the Washington Commanders’ game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 9, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Trump became the first sitting president in nearly a half-century at a regular-season NFL game. He attended the event as part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative honoring military veterans. Trump's ‘awkward’ reaction amid boos at Commanders NFL game (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)

How Donald Trump reacted amid the boos

When Trump was shown on the videoboard late in the first half, standing with House Speaker Mike Johnson in a suite, boos could be heard from large sections of fans in the stands. Scattered cheers were heard too.

Read More | Trump recounts playing tight end at New York Military Academy, tells funny QB story: ‘Didn't have…’

Trump was booed again when he was introduced by the stadium announcer at halftime. Trump appeared visibly awkward as he read an oath for members of the military to recite as part of a ceremony during the break in the game, while the jeering continued.

“I’m a little bit late,” Trump told reporters earlier as he got off Air Force One after landing at Joint Base Andrews, after a flyover of Northwest Stadium during the game. He was then driven to the arena in his armored car.

“We’re gonna have a good game. Things are going along very well. The country’s doing well. The Democrats have to open it up,” Trump said, referencing the government shutdown.

Read More | Six weeks, no pay, no deal, but Trump refuses to budge: Inside US shutdown

This incident comes shortly after the White House said that it would be “beautiful” to name the new stadium for Washington’s NFL team after Trump, per the AP. The White House’s remark came after an ESPN report claimed that an intermediary has told the Commanders’ ownership group that the president wants it to bear his name.

“That would surely be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.