Trump's chilling warning - 'World War III looms, only I can prevent it'

Donald Trump delivered a chilling message at a 2024 campaign rally in Iowa, cautioning that World War III is imminent, with the possibility of global obliteration. Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump applauds at the end of a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, on December 19, 2023. An appeals court in Colorado on December 19, 2023 ruled Donald Trump cannot appear on the state's presidential primary ballot because of his involvement in the attack on the Capitol in January 2021. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)(AFP)

The imminent threat:

Trump, known for his outspoken views on global affairs, expressed grave concerns about the world teetering on the edge of World War III. He emphasised that the danger is not akin to conventional wars but could result in complete obliteration due to the power of modern weaponry.

"The world is in more danger than it's ever been because of the power of weaponry, and I will be the only one—I can say this with great surety—I will prevent World War III," Trump said.

Critique of Biden's foreign policies:

Trump didn't shy away from criticizing President Joe Biden's foreign policies, linking them to the heightened risk of a nuclear conflict. He has consistently pointed fingers at Biden's handling of international relations, particularly in the context of Russia and Ukraine.

Repeatedly claiming he is the only one capable of preventing such a catastrophe, Trump highlighted his belief that his presidency would have averted conflicts, including the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"I'm sure if President Trump would be the president, there would be no war in Ukraine and Europe," echoed Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, a sentiment Trump readily embraced.

Trump also delved into the topic of immigration, echoing views that critics argue parallel the rhetoric of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. He emphasized concerns about immigrants "destroying the blood" of the country.

"They're destroying the blood of our country, that's what they're doing. They're destroying the fabric of our country. And we're going have to get them out," Trump added.

This isn't the first time Trump has made such dire predictions. He previously asserted a similar stance during a rally in October, heightening concerns about the escalating global tensions.

"We are closer to World War III than we've ever been," Trump declared during a previous rally in Cedar Rapids.

Before Trump's speech, the Biden campaign raised concerns about his language, citing examples that draw parallels to the rhetoric of historical autocrats.

"Donald Trump is parroting autocrats like Hitler and Mussolini, claiming that immigrants are 'poisoning the blood of our country' and calling his political enemies 'vermin,'" stated a Biden campaign email.