Vivek Ramaswamy stands by Trump after Colorado ruling, pledges to withdraw from…

Vivek Ramaswamy has come out to support Donald Trump after the Colorado court ruled former US president. In a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) he pledged to withdraw from the GOP primary ballot in Colorado. Former biotech executive and presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy(REUTERS)

“This is what an *actual* attack on democracy looks like: in an un-American, unconstitutional, and *unprecedented* decision, a cabal of Democrat judges are barring Trump from the ballot in Colorado,” Ramaswamy posted.

In a big blow to Trump, the Colorado Supreme Court has removed former President Donald Trump from the ballot due to his involvement in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Charging him with ‘insurrection’ apex court accused him of spreading false claims of election fraud and directing supporters to the Capitol. Colorado has thus become the first state to prevent Trump from seeking the presidency based on his role in the Capitol attack.

Vivek pledges to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary ballot

Showing his unsolicited support Vivek shared a video, “I pledge to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary ballot until Trump is also allowed to be on the ballot,” He then went on to call out other presidential candidates and wanted to showcase their solidarity with Trump, “I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley do the same immediately - or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country.”

US Constitution's insurrection clause bars the holding of "any office...under the United States" if a person engaged in insurrection after swearing to "support" the Constitution as an "officer of the United States." The Colorado Supreme Court determined that this clause applies to the office of the president.

"This is what an actual attack on democracy looks like: in an un-American, unconstitutional, and unprecedented decision, a cabal of Democrat judges are barring Trump from the ballot in Colorado. Having tried every trick in the book to eliminate President Trump from running in this election, the bipartisan Establishment is now deploying a new tactic to bar him from ever holding office again: the 14th Amendment," Ramaswamy's post also read.