Trump’s dramatic warning to Biden - ‘Be very careful what you wish for’

Former President Donald Trump delivered a speech at the Young Republican Club's annual gala in New York, cautioning that President Joe Biden has "opened up a Pandora's box" and could face legal repercussions himself if Trump returns to the White House. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New York Young Republican Club Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on December 09, 2023 in New York City. The New York Young Republican Club held its 111th annual gala with guest speakers that include Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and former President Trump days before he is scheduled to testify as the last witness in his civil fraud trial. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump, a leading figure in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, voiced concerns about the four criminal investigations against him, characterizing them as politically motivated attempts to hinder his potential return in the 2024 Election. With 91 counts, including 44 federal charges, Trump emphasized the gravity of these legal challenges.

Addressing Biden directly, Trump stated, "He's opened up a Pandora's box that will never let our country be the same. I can only say to Joe: Be very careful what you wish for, but what you have done is a terrible thing."

Trump asserted that the indictments he faces are "Biden indictments against their political opponent," portraying them as unconventional and politically driven. Amid potential impeachment proceedings against Biden over allegations related to his son Hunter's foreign business deals, Trump warned, "I am being indicted for you."

There are concerns that Trump's return to the White House could lead to authoritarian tendencies, with fears of seeking revenge on political adversaries. Trump responded to questions about potential abuse of power, stating, "I want to be a dictator for one day," emphasizing his desire for border security and expanded oil drilling.

In a notable reference to recent media coverage, Trump clarified, "I didn't say that I want to be a dictator. I said I want to be a dictator for one day because I want a wall and I want to drill, drill, drill."

This warning is not the first of its kind. Trump has previously expressed concerns about potential repercussions for Biden and his administration, highlighting a shift in political campaigns. As Trump positions himself for the 2024 Election, his speeches continue to echo warnings and challenges that could reshape the political landscape.