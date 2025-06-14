Trump's military parade a big flop? Report reveals calls for seat fillers in exchange for $1,000 in crypto

Donald Trump’s military parade scheduled to happen on Saturday (June 14) suffered a bizarre incident recently when a Craigslist ad appeared to ask people to be a part of the crowd as “seat-fillers” in exchange for $1,000 in cryptocurrency. U.S. Army soldiers march in formation as they conduct drills ahead of tomorrow's 250th anniversary parade on June 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

This is in regard to the parade being organized on Constitution Avenue in Washington DC on the occasion of the 250th Army Day and the President’s 79th birthday celebrations.

“T-Mellon Events is looking for seat fillers and extras to provide their time for space maximization and attendance perception for an event taking place in Washington DC on June 14th,” read the ad. The crypto name wasn’t mentioned although the payment was claimed to coming from a company called FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT LLC. The ad also requested these “extras” to dress in red, blue, and white colors along with gold accessories.

“Extras and Seat fillers will be paid a flat daily fee and will be provided a lunch of fast food and soda. We encourage people of color and ethnic groups to sign up for maximum perception control and these individuals will be prominently displayed on the televised broadcast and local viewing screens to be seen by the VIP platform,” it added.

Social media erupts after dubious parade ad sparks outrage

People were, however, quick to spot the gaps in this article and took to social media to express their disbelief.

If it weren’t obvious already, it appears the ad is completely fake and has been published as a way to crack a side joke at the already controversial parade. The company organizing this giveaway- T-Mellon Events- has no digital footprint of their company or work. The image shown in the ad is actually from a Russian military event and the FIGHT FIGHT LLC company has a share in the meme $TRUMP cryptocurrency.

The event is scheduled to go on as planned. Tickets can be booked by registering via an online form.