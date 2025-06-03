Trump's new official presidential portrait unveiled, netizens say there's ‘less tension' in a ‘Bigfoot drawing’

The White House has unveiled the new official presidential portrait of Donald Trump in an X post. The video shared by the White House shows a person hanging Trump’s new portrait on a wall, followed by a close-up of the photograph. Trump's new official presidential portrait unveiled by White House(AP)

“NEW OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL PORTRAIT JUST DROPPED,” the White House captioned the post.

'I've seen less tension in a gas station Bigfoot drawing'

The portrait received mixed reactions from netizens, with some praising it as “powerful” and others saying they are unimpressed. “Looks like someone painted a haunted rotisserie chicken just moments before it asked to suspend the Constitution. I've seen less tension in a gas station Bigfoot drawing,” one user commented. “This can’t be real. No one can get a picture on the nail on the first try,” one said, while another wrote, “Looks like sh**”.

“The photographer needs a raise,” one user wrote. “Nice new profile pic., @POTUS!” one user said, while another wrote, “You look very Powerful Donald Trump. May the Force be with You!” “Looking good Boss,” one user wrote. Another said, “This goes up on Rushmore please”.

Trump’s first official presidential portrait was released the day before his inauguration and was used for the official @POTUS X account until May 5, 2017. The National Portrait Gallery commissioned his painting, using donations from Trump's Save America PAC. A new portrait for Trump’s second term was unveiled on January 17, 2025. The latest portrait was announced today, June 2.

Official presidential portraits are commissioned paintings or photographs meant to commemorate the presidency of a US commander in chief. The tradition first started with Gilbert Stuart's portrait of George Washington, and has continued with most subsequent presidents. These portraits are displayed at different locations, such as the National Portrait Gallery and the White House. Portraits of outgoing presidents and first ladies are often commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery, in partnership with the White House.