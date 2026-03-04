Trump’s red neck rash sparks new worries over his health: White House physician breaks silence
President Donald Trump's health is under scrutiny after a red rash and scabs appeared on his neck during a ceremony.
President Donald Trump has raised health concerns as a vivid red rash appeared on the side of his neck. The pictures taken on Monday during a Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House displayed what seemed to be a significant, red rash along with scabs on the right side of the 79-year-old President's neck, extending from his ear to the back of his head.
During the ceremony, Trump was also seen with a bruise on his right hand, which, as is customary, was concealed beneath a substantial application of makeup. The emergence of this new unexplained rash further contributes to the increasing scrutiny he has encountered regarding his physical well-being and mental sharpness after assuming the role of the oldest president to take the oath of office.
Opening up amidst worries raised regarding Trump's red rash, White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella told The UK Independent, “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor."
“The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” Barbabella remarked.
He did not disclose the reason for the cream's prescription or its specific nature.
Trump faces growing scrutiny over his health
Trump's health has been a topic of concern in the past, particularly after he was seen with bruised hands — partially covered with makeup — and swollen ankles.
White House representatives attempted to alleviate worries by attributing the hand bruises to “frequent handshaking.” The POTUS informed The Wall Street Journal in January that the bruises are a result of taking a higher dosage of aspirin than what is typically recommended by doctors, a practice he has maintained for several years.
Stressing that he is a "little superstitious,” Trump said, “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”
Last July, officials from the White House disclosed that Trump had received a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, which was identified as the cause of his swollen ankles.
