Trump’s red neck rash sparks new worries over his health: White House physician breaks silence

President Donald Trump has raised health concerns as a vivid red rash appeared on the side of his neck. The pictures taken on Monday during a Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House displayed what seemed to be a significant, red rash along with scabs on the right side of the 79-year-old President's neck, extending from his ear to the back of his head. Health concerns for President Trump have intensified after a red rash appeared on his neck during a ceremony. The White House physician stated it’s a common skin treatment. (Bloomberg)

During the ceremony, Trump was also seen with a bruise on his right hand, which, as is customary, was concealed beneath a substantial application of makeup. The emergence of this new unexplained rash further contributes to the increasing scrutiny he has encountered regarding his physical well-being and mental sharpness after assuming the role of the oldest president to take the oath of office.

Opening up amidst worries raised regarding Trump's red rash, White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella told The UK Independent, “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor."

“The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” Barbabella remarked.

He did not disclose the reason for the cream's prescription or its specific nature.

