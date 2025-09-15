Tyler Robinson's neighbor recalls seeing him with 'trans boyfriend': 'Saw them kissing'

Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson's relationship with his trans roommate has come under the scanner as the FBI investigates the possible motive behind the 22-year-old's action. On Sunday, Spencer Cox, the Governor of Utah, confirmed on Sunday that Robinson was in a relationship with his trans roommate. Tyler Robinson's mugshots. (AFP)

With many politicians, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, suggesting that Robinson's motive behind killing Kirk could have been the latter's anti-LBGTQ ideology, their relationship is receiving a lot of attention. Cox, as well as the law enforcement, have said that Robinson's "trans boyfriend" is cooperating with the investigation.

“The roommate was a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female,” Cox said. “I can say that he has been incredibly cooperative, this partner has been very cooperative, had no idea that this was happening.”

While some reports said the ‘trans boyfriend’ is a roommate of Robinson named Lance Twiggs (identified by Daily Mail), the identity remains unconfirmed.

Amid that, the US Sun interviewed a young boy from the same neighborhood in Saint George, Utah, where Robinson lived with his trans roommate, and three others, at a three-bedroom apartment.

The boy said that he saw Robinson and his partner and recalled that they resembled very much like a couple.

Neighbor Recalls Robinson And His Partner

"He did have freckles on his face. He did have a weird haircut - It was kind of a mushroom-shaped one," the neighbor recalled when asked by the US Sun reporter.

"There's some published reports out there that this individual, the roommate, may have been transitioning. Did that correlate with what you saw?" the reporter asks the boy.

"Yeah, definitely," he says, saying the roommate was "getting ready" to transition and remembered them talking about a doctor's appointment regarding that. "It was about, about two weeks ago," he said.

"And they were kissing?" the reporter then asks. "Yeah," the boys says, adding, "I was riding with my bike, so I didn't see the whole thing."