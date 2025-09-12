Tyler Robinson 'owo' row: Discord denies FBI's claims; Charlie Kirk suspect did not plan shooting on platform

Tyler Robinson reportedly did not use the platform Discord to plan Charlie Kirk's shooting or to conceal it afterward, as reported by TMZ. In a press conference earlier, authorities shared that the suspect's roommate cooperated with the investigation and showed investigators “a joke” Robinson made in Discord messages. The message included, “Tyler stating a need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point, leaving the rifle in a bush and a message referring to having left the rifle in a towel.” Tyler Robinson reportedly did not use Discord for planning or concealing the Charlie Kirk shooting. Utah Department of Public Safety/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(via REUTERS)

Discord spokesperson denies Robinson's use of Discord for planning Kirk's shooting

A Discord spokesperson told the media outlet, "In the course of our investigation, we identified a Discord account associated with the suspect, but have found no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence on Discord."

The spokesperson further stated, "The messages referenced in recent reporting about planning details do not appear to be Discord messages. These were communications between the suspect's roommate and a friend after the shooting, where the roommate was recounting the contents of a note the suspect had left elsewhere."

Discord seems to be stating that the communications were not made on its platform, but instead came from a note that the 22-year-old wrote to his roommate outside the app, according to TMZ. In addition, Discord has removed Robinson's account from their platform.

Utah authorities shared that at this point, they believe that Robinson acted alone and the investigation is ongoing.

Charlie Kirk's shooting

Kirk was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He was in the middle of a conversation when he was struck in the neck. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Authorities revealed Robinson to be the suspect in the shooting and confessed to a family member whic led to his arrest.