Tyler Robinson's family opens up about arrest in Charlie Kirk case: ‘So confused’

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah native, has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Robinson emerged as the suspect in the killing of Donald Trump's ally. Reports said Tyler Robinson had become more political in recent years.(via REUTERS)

Authorities have said that anti-fascist messages were found on the bullet casings, even as the internet was abuzz with unverified claims of Robinson being a Groyper – a member of a group of alt-right, white nationalist and Christian nationalist activists. Amid debate about Robinson's political leanings, his grandmother has shed some light on where the family stands.

What Tyler Robinson's grandmother said

Robinson's grandmother, while speaking to Daily Mail, revealed that the suspect in Kirk's assassination came from a MAGA family.

The 69-year-old said “My son, his dad, is a Republican for Trump,” Debbie told the outlet. “Most of my family members are Republican. I don’t know any single one who’s a Democrat.”

Speaking of his arrest, she told the publication “I’m just so confused. [Tyler] is the shyest person,” she said. “He has never, ever spoke politics to me at all.” She also insisted that Robinson had ‘never ever’ gotten into trouble in his life.

Notably, both Robinson's parents are registered Republicans. His mother is a licensed social worker, while his father runs a business of installing kitchen countertops, cabinets, and stone surfaces, in Washington, Utah, their home city. They both have held hunting licenses and Amber Robinson, Tyler's mother, in a Facebook post described one of his siblings as a “gun toting, cowboy loving, brilliant kid.”

Meanwhile, authorities are yet to provide a motive, but reports have said that Robinson became more political in recent years and had recently allegedly criticized Kirk in a conversation. Robinson is a registered voter, records show, but he is not affiliated with any political party, and is listed as an ‘inactive’ voter, indicating that he didn't cast his ballot in the last presidential elections.