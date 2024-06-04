UFC abruptly cancels McGregor vs Chandler press conference, fans fear…

The UFC abruptly cancelled the press conference for Connor McGregor's upcoming bout with Michael Chandler. On Monday, the event, set to take place in Dublin, Ireland, was postponed until further notice. The Irish and American fighters are due for a match in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. However, fans are now concerned about the likelihood of the match. Cast member Conor McGregor attends a UK special screening of 'Road House' in London, Britain March 14, 2024. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska(REUTERS)

UFC cancels McGregor vs Chandler press conference

In an official statement shared on social media, UFC said, “Dear UFC fans, the #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice.” “We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately. Thank you,” it added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As neither of the fighters has addressed the postponement nor UFC President Dana White, the exact reason remains unknown. Chandler recently shared a video of one of his training sessions on social media, along with the message, “Throw yourself fully into purpose. Even if you fall short, what you gained along the way is immeasurable. Walk on.”

Fans fear McGregor vs Chandler bout will be called off

Shortly after the news went viral, fans flocked to social media to express their concerns about the upcoming match. Writer Nick Lombardi wrote, “This statement is unlike anything I’ve ever seen from the UFC before. I speculate a significant change is happening to the card, specifically the McGregor v Chandler fight. It’s the only fight that would warrant this type of reaction.”

However, many put the blame on McGregor, calling him out as “unprofessional” for partying just weeks ahead of the match. One UFC fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Did Conor pull out due to issues relating cocaine and alcohol?” Another said, “Conor’s probably too busy partying that day.” One more wrote, “Moment of silence for those of you who've bought a ticket for it as well.”