UK minister dismisses Trump's call for military intervention to control illegal immigration

The UK military is focused on defending the country, not policing the Channel, a cabinet minister has said. Donald Trump suggested the use of troops to stop illegal migration to the UK during his state visit this week. But, Trade Secretary Peter Kyle argued that the Border Force is responsible for policing the country’s borders, per BBC. Donald Trump had called for military presence on UK shores as migrant crossings continue. A Labour minister has responded to the suggestion.(via REUTERS)

Hundreds of migrants attempted to cross the Channel on Friday as the second deportation under the government’s “one in, one out” deal with France took place. Six boats are believed to have left northern France, taking advantage of calmer conditions after a week of choppy seas. The migrants arriving at Dover included two small children.

Donald Trump’s call for military intervention and UK's response

Trump said military force was a stronger deterrent than the Labour government’s approach of diplomatic negotiations and tougher court guidance. Speaking at Chequers alongside Sir Keir Starmer, he said illegal migration “destroys countries from within.”

“You have people coming in and I told the prime minister I would stop it, and it doesn't matter if you call out the military, it doesn't matter what means you use,” Trump added.

Kyle replied to the suggestion and said, “Well, what he suggested was the military are used, but we have the UK Border Force that is now established and has been reinforced and bolstered and have new powers under this government."

He mentioned that the navy has a working relationship with the UK Border Force, and it can be called upon if there is a need to keep the country's borders safe and secure. "But what we really need at the moment is our military focused on all of those really key issues around the world, directly relating to our national defence.”

General Sir Richard Barrons, a former commander of UK Joint Forces Command, told BBC Radio 4 the military’s role would be limited. He noted the “very different geography” and said France would not welcome British troops on French beaches without careful coordination.

Returns, removals and deterrents

According to the BBC, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has vowed to challenge “vexatious, last-minute claims.” Kyle said she is “straining at the bit” to make the pilot one-in-one-out scheme work.

About 100 men who arrived by small boat are in immigration removal centers near Heathrow. More deportation flights are planned next week. Since the scheme began in August, more than 5,500 migrants have reached the UK, but the government hopes removal flights will act as a deterrent.

