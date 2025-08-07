Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
United Airlines shares positive update for mid-air travelers amid massive system outage, ground stop

Sumanti Sen
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 06:40 am IST

United Airlines has has good news for mid-air travelers after it issued a nationwide ground stop and began holding all departures due to a technology issue.

United Airlines has good news for mid-air travelers after it issued a nationwide ground stop and began holding all departures due to a technology issue. It has now been revealed that this does not affect United Express (regional) flights, and any flight that is in the air already will continue to its destination.

United Airlines shares positive update for mid-air travelers amid massive system outage, ground stop (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

United Airlines grounds flights

United Airlines announced that it was grounding its flights at US airports on Wednesday, August 6, due to a "technology issue," according to a statement from the company. It also warned of additional flight delays in the evening.

“Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports,” the airline said.

An insider familiar with the situation told Reuters that United suffered an outage of its weight calculation system. As of 9:15 pm EST, flight tracking data from FlightAware showed that on Wednesday, 824, or 27%, of United flights had been delayed.

"We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue," United's statement said. "Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations."

Per the FAA's National Airspace System Status website, the ground stop is expected to end at 9 pm ET (6 pm PT).

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
