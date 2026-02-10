University of St. Thomas campus in St. Paul on lockdown? What we know
Several local residents posted online saying a person with a weapon had been confirmed by campus police.
Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media claim the University of St. Thomas campus in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been placed on lockdown.
The alert page Twin Cities Crime Watch & Information reported, “We're getting multiple reports that St. Paul's St. Thomas campus is on lockdown, reportedly involving a potential person with a weapon.”
Social media reports
Several local residents also posted online saying a person with a weapon had been confirmed by campus police.
One individual wrote on Facebook, "Confirmed individual with weapon, that’s all that has been shared by campus police."
Another added, "My son goes there- he got an alert but I have not seen anything else or rec’d anything."
A third person reported, "I know someone who goes there and yes it is in lockdown right now."
Another wrote, “My granddaughter is there and saw officers with assault rifles run into the student center next door.”
As of now, authorities have not issued an official statement, and details remain limited. The situation has not been independently confirmed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
