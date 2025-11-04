University of Virginia lockdown: Were shots fired near Shannon Library? Latest updates amid UVA active shooter reports

The University of Virginia in Charlottesville was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon following reports of an active shooter on campus. University of Virginia campus was placed on lockdown on Monday.(Pixabay/Representative)

What the initial alert said

UVA's police department issued an alert shortly after 3 p.m., urging students and faculty to take immediate action.

“ACTIVE ATTACKER with a gun reported in area of Shannon Library 160 McCormick Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT," the alert read.

A follow-up message sent at 3:17 p.m. added, “Police on scene at Shannon Library continuing to investigate. Academic buildings on Grounds are going to Access Control only. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

Also Read: Sean Grayson conviction: Why was Sonya Massey shot by Illinois sheriff's deputy? Shocking details in shooting death case

False alarm confirmed

By 3:34 p.m., authorities confirmed that there was no active shooter on campus.

“Police are currently at Shannon Library continuing to investigating. At this time there is no evidence of an Attacker,” the alert stated.

Also Read: Chilling bodycam footage shows cops save child, 7, from knife-wielding brother

Witness reports

Several witnesses took to social media to describe the heavy police presence and confusion on campus during the lockdown.

One person wrote on Facebook, "Praying for what ever is going on at UVA near Alderman Library. City, UVA Pd on location. Fire Rescue and and students running from the building."

Another added, "Alarm going off at UVA. I cannot understand what announcement is saying. College kids have started to run. They look terrified."

A third person reported, "Active shooter on campus at uva. locked in a lecture hall until the event is over. annoyed and angry this is how we have to live. hoping everyone is ok."

Another person wrote, "Dunno what's going on at uva campus but every cop and ambulance and fire truck are on site rn and college kids running."

Investigation is ongoing.