UNO to be available to play for money on Las Vegas casino floors? Truth behind viral claims

UNO has officially shut down viral rumors that its popular card game would be available to play for money on Las Vegas casino floors. "We hate to be the bearers of bad news," the company said, "but the casino floor isn’t ready for us yet." UNO Social Club is still on, but it’s a private, themed experience and doesn’t involve gambling.(Pexels)

The statement, which UNO shared on Facebook and other social media, came after some online confusion about the brand's upcoming pop-up at the Palms Casino Resort. That event called the UNO Social Club is still on, but it’s a private, themed experience and doesn’t involve gambling.

The company kept things lighthearted, writing, "This isn’t a Reverse card." They also clarified that while the event at the Palms is happening, the larger UNO Social Club experience will be launching in bars in cities like Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and Austin beginning in August.

How the rumor started

It all started after Mattel released a press announcement in May about the debut of the UNO Social Club at the Palms. It mentioned "exclusive game variants," themed rooms, and immersive experiences — all set inside a uniquely decorated hotel suite.

Even though gambling was never mentioned, the internet ran with the idea, leading the brand to step in with a humorous but clear correction.

UNO added that while "they do have tight security," casino floors in Vegas aren’t "robust enough for UNO at this time."

What’s coming up ?

The invite-only UNO suite at the Palms Casino will be open from July 18 to 20. It features a private bowling alley, a game host, and special versions of the game like UNO Golf, UNO Teams, and UNO Show ’em No Mercy. A winner and their guest were chosen through a TikTok contest to attend.

In August, more UNO Social Club events will pop up in nightlife venues across the US, with themed cocktails, photo stations, and tournament-style games but still no gambling.