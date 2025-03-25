Up for a beer, Vivek? 'Fake' Trump's text to Indian comedian after war leak

Indian comedian Vir Das, currently on tour in the United States, shared a series of bizarre messages he received from a person who referred to themself as Donald Trump. In the exchange, posted by Das on Instagram, the sender called him ‘Vivek’ - an apparent reference to biotech entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Vir Das shared messages he received from a 'Donald Trump'(Instagram/Vir Das)

This comes hours after The Atlantic's editor-in-chief claimed that he was mistakenly added to a texting group by several Trump officials. The officials, according to Jeffrey Goldberg, discussed war plans for upcoming strikes in Yemen on the chat. The National Security Council, as per The Associated Press, said the text chain ‘appears to be authentic’.

While there is no connection between the Vir Das chat and the alleged ‘war plan’ leak, the timing is interesting.

In the messages Das received from a ‘DJT’ (a reference to Donald John Trump), the sender started by talking about some ‘assault’.

“Bro we're planning another assault. You in?” they asked. Das immediately responded, clarifying he didn't know the sender.

“I'm sorry who is this?” the comedian texted, to which the sender responded with ‘Trump baby!’

The sender then extends an invite: “You wanna come watch some drones this weekend? Elons 9th kid bailed. We have a spare chair in the situation room.”

The mix-up became clear when ‘Trump’ asked, “Wait…Vivek?” and, upon Das clarifying his identity—“No sir. This is Vir Das”—retorted, “The f**k is a virdas?” and “Your dp is a brown dude. You’re not Vivek?”

The exchange peaks with ‘There’s too fucking many of you man. This is why I need Vivek’, before Vir Das quips that Ramaswamy’s number might be ‘above my name in your contact list’.

When the comedian declined the drone-watching invite, citing his shows at the Brea Improv, ‘Trump’ shifted to: “Wait you’re a fucking comedian? You have a podcast? You have 48 hours to leave the country. MAGA.”

Das signed off with a cheeky 'Yes sir. No sir. Namaste'.

“You’re NOT gonna believe this. Donald texted me by mistake,” Vir Das wrote in the caption. Hindustan Times is unable to verify if the comedian actually received these messages, or if the apparent screenshots are AI-generated.