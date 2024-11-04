US Election 2024 Explained: The A-Z of what matters most

The United States presidential election is one of the most closely watched political events globally, capturing attention with its process, terms, and unique features. As the 2024 election approaches, here is a straightforward A to Z guide to help you understand key terms and concepts that shape the US election process. The Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, and the Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.(REUTERS)

A to Z of US Election 2024

A - Absentee Ballot

Absentee ballots allow registered voters to cast votes by mail if they can’t be at polling places on Election Day. This option is popular among military members and citizens overseas.

B - Border

The U.S.-Mexico border remains a prominent election issue. Critics of the current administration claim millions of migrants have crossed, making immigration a hot-button topic.

C - Campaign

Campaigns are organised efforts by candidates to promote themselves and their policies through rallies, advertisements, and debates to win voter support.

D - Donald Trump

Donald Trump, the former president, is running again in 2024. His policies, especially on immigration and economic growth, continue to stir his supporters and shape Republican discourse.

E - Electoral College

The Electoral College is the unique system by which electors, chosen by voters in each state, formally select the president. Each state’s electors are based on population.

F - Fundraising

Fundraising is essential in campaigns, providing the funds needed for advertising and events. Both candidates have raised substantial sums this cycle.

G - General Election

The general election, held every four years in November, is when Americans cast their votes to elect the next president and other key officials.

H - House of Representatives

In rare cases where no candidate wins a majority in the Electoral College, the House of Representatives selects the president from the top three candidates.

I - Inauguration

The inauguration ceremony on January 20 marks the official swearing-in of the new president and vice president, signaling the start of a new administration.

J - January 6

The Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, remains a pivotal event in recent US history. This incident has been referenced throughout the 2024 campaign.

K - Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first female vice president of African and South Asian descent, is the Democratic presidential candidate. She stressed her focus on issues like healthcare, immigration reform, and social justice.

L - Lobbying

Lobbying involves groups or individuals working to influence lawmakers and candidates on issues. Though controversial, it plays a big role in US elections. Elon Musk for Trump is a present example.

M - Media

Media coverage plays a powerful role in elections, shaping public perceptions of candidates. This year, both traditional and social media are closely analysing campaign developments.

N - Nominee

A nominee is the official candidate selected by a political party to run in the presidential election. Each major party’s nominee is chosen at a national convention.

O - Opinion Polls

Polls survey the public’s support for each candidate and are crucial for campaigns to track voter sentiment. They’re particularly important in swing states.

P - Primary Elections

Primary elections are state-level contests where each political party selects its nominee. Primaries can often set the tone for the general election.

Q - Qualifying Polls

These are specific opinion polls used to determine if candidates meet the standards set by debate organisers, a key factor in gaining debate access.

R - Running Mate

A running mate is the candidate for vice president who campaigns alongside the presidential nominee. Together, they appear on the ballot as a team.

S - Super PAC

Super PACs are groups that raise and spend unlimited funds to support or oppose candidates, though they cannot coordinate directly with campaign teams.

T - Turnout

Voter turnout, or the percentage of eligible voters who actually vote, is closely watched. High turnout is often seen as a sign of strong democratic engagement.

U - Undecided Voters

Undecided voters are those who haven’t yet chosen a candidate. Campaigns focus heavily on persuading these voters, especially in key swing states.

V - Voter Registration

Voter registration is the process by which citizens sign up to vote. Each state has its own deadlines and requirements, often impacting voter turnout.

W - Write-In Candidate

A write-in candidate is one who isn’t officially on the ballot, but voters can support by writing their name in. This option is available in many states.

X - Exit Poll

Exit polls are surveys conducted as voters leave polling stations. These polls provide early insights into election results and voter demographics.

Y - Youth Vote

The youth vote, typically defined as voters aged 18-29, has the potential to influence election outcomes. This year, issues like climate change and student debt are central to younger voters.

Z - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s concerns about US foreign policy have emerged, given the current candidates’ differing views on Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine.