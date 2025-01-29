US funding condoms in Gaza? Musk reacts

Elon Musk, leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President Trump's administration expressed doubts about the funding of condoms in Gaza by the previous government and alleged that the money went to militant group Hamas instead. The White House press secretary said they had discovered that $50 million were being used by the government to fund condoms in Gaza.(via REUTERS)

During a press briefing on Tuesday, US press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the DOGE and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) had discovered that $50 million were being used by the government to fund condoms in Gaza.

Elon Musk reacted to the news, calling it the “tip of the iceberg” and said on his platform X, “My guess is that a lot of that money ended up in the pockets Hamas, not actually condoms.”

He added in another post, "Yes, even in the unlikely event that the money was actually spent on condoms, we should NOT be sending US taxpayer money to buy condoms for foreigners."

Musk also responded to a post by a user who claimed that the condoms were being used to transport IEDs and were used to carry incendiary material to harm Israeli citizens.

He jokingly replied to the message saying, “Explains why all the condom orders were magnum."

Press secretary Leavitt, took a more serious note and said that the previous government's funding of contraceptives in Gaza was “preposterous waste of taxpayer money."

She added, “That's what this pause is focused on - being good stewards of tax dollars.”

Leavitt did not offer any proof of the funding, though news agency AFP noted that condoms cost less than a dollar in the US and the population of Gaza is around two million people only.

The White House also claimed that a freeze in US overseas assistance was due to the discovery of this condom distribution scheme.