US House Speaker Mike Johnson postpones Israel trip amid escalating tensions with Iran

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said on Monday he has postponed his planned June 22 trip to Israel to address its parliament, as an escalating battle between Israel and Iran has raised fears of a broader conflict. US House Speaker Mike Johnson(REUTERS)

"Due to the complex situation currently unfolding in Iran and Israel, (Knesset) Speaker (Amir) Ohana and I have made the decision to postpone the special session of the Knesset. We look forward to rescheduling the address in the near future and send our prayers to the people of Israel and the Middle East," Johnson said in a statement.

The trip by Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, had been set to take place on June 22.