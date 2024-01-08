US Lunar Lander takes ex US presidents, Star Trek creators' remains for burial on moon

A rocket, delayed by eight months, prepares to release the remains of 330 individuals, including luminaries like George Washington and Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, into deep space. In this image made from NASA video, United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket with Astrobotic Technology's lander onboard is launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, Monday, Jan 8, 2024. The first U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years rocketed toward the moon Monday, launching private companies on a space race to make deliveries for NASA and other customers.(NASA via AP)(AP)

Launch date and time

Celestis Inc.'s inaugural Enterprise Flight will take off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on January 8, 2024, at 2:18 a.m.

The two-stage Vulcan Centaur rocket will drop 62 titanium capsules, each filled with DNA or cremated remains, onto the moon. This marks the birth of a "permanent memorial" through the 6-foot-tall, 8-foot-wide Peregrine Lunar Lander.

A celestial voyage across space

Beyond the moon, the spaceship will embark on a cosmic journey, carrying the remaining 268 capsules over 185 million miles into deep space. These capsules are destined to "orbit the sun forever," according to Celestis CEO Charles Chafer, a pioneer in commercial deep space missions.

Celestial luminaries onboard

Among the celestial payload are hair samples from former presidents Washington, JFK, and Eisenhower, contributed by an anonymous donor. The mission also honours "Star Trek" legends Nichelle Nichols, James Doohan, and DeForest Kelley, along with the show's creator, Gene Roddenberry, and his wife, Majel Barrett-Roddenberry. The remains of a "Star Trek" fan from Canada are also among the 330 capsules. The afterlife journey comes at a price, ranging from a few thousand dollars to $13,000.

Chafer reminisces about promises fulfilled, including flying Gene and Majel together on a deep space mission. The mission also fulfils the artistic dreams of sculptor and painter Luise Kaish, whose ashes will join the cosmic voyage, realizing her lifelong fascination with space exploration.

Online Spectacle for Dream Fulfilled

The launch, previously scheduled for May 4, 2023, promises an online video streaming. Celestis Co-founder Charles Chafer, 70, assures that "everything looks good" for this historic launch.

NASA's lunar leap

This monumental launch is part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS), leveraging American companies to deliver payloads to the moon. Astrobotic's lunar lander Peregrine will carry 20 payloads, contributing to scientific discoveries about the lunar environment.

Concerns and ethical considerations

Space companies like Celestis and Elysium Space are under scrutiny for sending memorials and human remains to space. Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren expressed concerns, urging NASA to consult about sending human remains to the moon.

Creating a "Permanent Memorial" on the moon

