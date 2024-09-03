US Military uses dating app Tinder to issue stern warning to Iran and its proxies in Lebanon: ‘Do not take…’

In its latest warning amid a new psychological warfare with Iran, the US military threatened the Islamic State and its proxy terror groups against taking up arms against America and its allies. The US military used the Tinder dating app to broadcast the message across Lebanon, the Washington Post reported.(REUTERS)

“Do not take up arms against the United States or its partners,” the profiles stated in Arabic, emphasizing that the US “will protect its partners in the face of threats from the Iranian regime and its proxies.” The message included photographs of US warplanes.

The decision to post such an explicit military message on Tinder, a dating service known for its social and casual contacts, has stunned several individuals.

Tinder, which popularised the phrases “swipe right” (accept a match) and “swipe left” (reject a match), was an unconventional platform for a military communication campaign.

One US official with knowledge about the ad told the Post that it belonged to CENTCOM.

Meanwhile, freelance Lebanon-based writer Séamus Malekafzali wrote on X: “Opened Tinder in Lebanon. Was greeted by an ad from CENTCOM saying in Arabic, “Do not take arms against the US and its partners”, that F-16s and A-10s are already prepared, and that the US will “protect its partners in the face of threats from the Iranian regime and its agents”.”

Tinder withdraws the advertisement

A defense official told the source that the Department of Defense, as per the policy, conducts military information operations to back “our national security priorities”. These activities must be carried out in accordance with US law and DOD policy, the official added, stating that “we are committed to enforcing those safeguard.”

According to the Post, the military's message was pushed through the most popular dating app in the United States, raising concerns about the operations of the US military's online information.

Several officials and academics condemned the Post's approach, arguing that it was difficult to connect with a large number of its target audience and describing the attempt as “an unforced error or laziness.”

The message was a clear threat to Iran against going ahead with its threats to destroy Israel, as per the POST.

Tehran has repeatedly stated that it will respond to the killing of Hamas terror organisation leader Ismail Haniyeh, despite the fact that Israel has not denied or claimed involvement for the death.

Tinder withdrew the advertisement after POST requested for a comment, claiming that it breached the firm's policy on violence and political messaging.