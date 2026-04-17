US Navy sailors face food shortages on warships in Middle East, families raise alarm: ‘Morale at all-time low’

Families of US Navy personnel deployed in the Middle East are raising concerns over alleged food shortages aboard warships, after images of meagre meals began circulating online. According to The Mirror US, one such photograph from the USS Tripoli showed a lunch tray with a small portion of shredded meat and a single tortilla, with little else served. Families had been sending care packages filled with snacks, toiletries, books and other essentials, hoping to supplement supplies onboard. (AFP)

Another image, reportedly from the USS Abraham Lincoln, depicted an equally sparse meal consisting of boiled carrots, a dried meat patty and an unidentifiable grey portion of processed meat.

A Marine’s father, who identified himself as “Dan F.” to protect his daughter, told the publication that communication had been limited to occasional messages due to restricted internet access. His daughter reportedly said fresh provisions had run out, with crew members forced to stretch whatever food remained.

Mail suspension The situation has been exacerbated by a halt in postal deliveries to US military personnel in the region. As reported by USA Today, Washington suspended mail services to 27 military ZIP codes following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and no timeline has been given for their resumption.

Families had been sending care packages filled with snacks, toiletries, books and other essentials, hoping to supplement supplies onboard. However, none of these packages have reached the sailors, leaving many without additional support.

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‘Morale at an all-time low’ Relatives say the shortages are not only physical but also psychological.

A Texas-based mother, whose son is stationed aboard the Tripoli, told USA Today that her family had spent nearly $2,000 on care packages that never arrived. She spoke anonymously due to fears of potential repercussions.

Text messages shared with the publication reveal the strain on sailors.

The crew reportedly scramble for food and share rations to ensure everyone receives something. In one message sent on March 11, the sailor warned that supplies were “going to get really low” and that no port stops were expected before the mission’s end. “Morale is going to be at an all-time low,” he wrote.

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Multiple deployments in high-tension region Concerns extend beyond a single vessel.

Pastor Karen Erskine-Valentine from West Virginia told USA Today she had heard similar accounts from a congregation member whose son is deployed on the USS Abraham Lincoln.

The carrier is one of two strike groups currently operating in the region alongside the USS Gerald Ford, while the USS George H.W. Bush is reportedly en route.

No official response has been detailed so far, as families seek clarity on conditions faced by deployed personnel.