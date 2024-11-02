US NSA Sullivan’s wife Goodlander blasted in broken English by Congresswoman Lily Tang: ‘Another level of roasting’

Maggie Goodlander, the wife of US NSA's Jake Sullivan, got brutally mocked during a Granite State Debate against New Hampshire 2nd Congressional District candidate Lily Tang Williams. Lily Tang Williams of Weare, the Republican nominee and Chinese-born “survivor of communism,” who got US citizenship in 1994, faced off against Groton, a native of Nashua, Yale Law graduate, and member of the politically connected Tampsoi family of Nashua, Maggie Goodlander.(X)

The two candidates, who are both running for the congressional seat in District 2, which is now being vacated by Annie Kuster, D-NH, exchanged opinions on a wide range of topics, including childcare, abortion, immigration, the peaceful transition of power, and support for Ukraine.

In a debate prior to the general election on November 5 on WMUR-TV, Lily Tang Williams of Weare, the Republican nominee and Chinese-born “survivor of communism,” who got US citizenship in 1994, faced off against Groton, a native of Nashua, Yale Law graduate, and member of the politically connected Tampsoi family of Nashua, Maggie Goodlander.

While Goodlander is a spouse of the Biden Administration National Security Advisory Jake Sullivan, Tang Williams, a lawyer and business consultant for China, was a Libertarian who campaigned in Colorado and New Hampshire before coming to the US with $100. Governor Chris Sununu refers to her success story as “phenomenal.”

Tang Williams mocks Goodlander's wealth

During the debate, the two got the opportunity to present themselves and make a closing speech simultaneously.

When Tang Williams was asked if she came here from Colorado just to run for administration, she claimed in broken English that she was unable to gain the kind of traction she required. “For the politicians who don't understand that they should go back to Economics 101 schools to learn about high inflation. It's not a private sector. It's always the federal government who can print money.”

Goodlander was questioned how to get inflation relief as quickly as possible.

“People are feeling the pain of high prices right now,” she asserted. “There is no silver bullet here.”

Goodlander further declared, “I will fight with everything I’ve got to fight the pain.”

Also Read: Indian origin girl confronts Vivek Ramaswamy on H1-B visa, asks 'Why are you turning your back on Indian community?'

Mocking her, Tang Williams said, “You are wealthy, you are worth 20 million to 30 million dollars. How do you know about regular people suffering”

Claiming that she doesn't have “money to run TV ads,” she accused her of pretending to be poor while owning a two million dollar home. “Please don't say that because you do not understand regular people's concerns. People cry in my arms.”

Tang Williams and Goodlander exchange views on immigration

While clapping back at her, Goodlander said, “It's just so dead wrong, You know early in my career if I could finish please…. Early in my career. I worked for Senator John McCain to take on Vladimir Putin. I'm banned from Russia for life because of that work, and I believe deeply in the cause of freedom in Ukraine.”

Regarding immigration, Goodlander remained silent on whether she would back deportations and claimed that border security law has been opposed by “politicians who want to sow chaos”, a reference to former President Donald Trump.

Tang Williams remarked that although it took her six years as an immigrant, she arrived in the US “the right way.” She declared her support for the deportation of illegal immigrants.

She further stated that she would not cast a nationwide vote on abortion, emphasising “If a baby can live outside the body of its mother…why do you want to act like communist China to kill that baby?”

Tang Williams calls Jake Sullivan ‘incompetent’: ‘He should get fired’

On the Ukraine war, Tang Williams stated that former President Donald Trump has clarified that he will be for peace deals as soon as he gets elected. “We cannot afford to engage in endless wars and your husband Jack Sullivan is putting word on fire because he's incompetent,” she stated, adding that “he shall get fired.”

Launching a scathing attack against Biden for calling Trump's supporters “garbage”, she said, “Well, when your former Boss six months ago come out to call, all Trump supporters are garbage and that's like half the country becoming garbage. That's not you unifying and positive and it's been going on for a while.”

“Your Boss is the most divisive president since I came to this country to talk about white supremacy. You are white, lots of people are white and talk about MAGA Republicans or threats to democracy. You know all those rhetorics do not help. I like to talk about the American dream. How happy I'm here, how much I love this country. I want to serve the people. That's something we should focus,” she concluded.

Also Read: India hopes to deter illegal immigration to US after mass deportations

Reacting to the post, One X user wrote: “Wow…just wow. Listen to this woman lay it out to Jake Sullivan’s wife. Bravo!”

“You can get roasted and be fine, but roasted in broken English is a whole another level of roasting,” another wrote.

“We need her in Congress. This was incredible,” a third user chimed in, while the fourth one declared, “I love her. That just made my day watching her shut down a privileged, out of touch leftie.”