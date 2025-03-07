US realtor loses job after writing a racist note to waiter: ‘I hope Trump…’

A real estate agent in Columbus, Ohio, was fired after leaving an offensive message for a waiter on a restaurant receipt. A Columbus real estate agent was fired after leaving an offensive message for a waiter on a receipt(Century 21/X/Cazuelas Mexican Cantina)

On March 2, Stephanie Lovins ate and was served at Cazuelas Mexican Cantina, where Ricardo, another waiter at the restaurant, served her.

Upset over the restaurant’s policy of allowing only one coupon per table, Lovins expressed her frustration in the signature section of her receipt, writing, “I hope Trump deports you,” followed by “Zero. You suck.”

A restaurant employee shared the receipt on social media quickly went viral. Many people condemned Lovins' actions, calling for her to face consequences.

The backlash prompted an internal investigation by her employer, Century 21, a real estate brand. “We believe in the power of respect, tolerance, and acceptance. Recently, one of our team members faced an unacceptable situation, and we stand firmly against any form of hate or discrimination. Together, we will continue to create a welcoming space for everyone. Thank you for your unwavering support!” Cazuelas Mexican Cantina later in the day stated in a statement

Lovins attempted to deny any involvement

“My credit card was lost/stolen, and someone attempted to use it. Thanks for the notifications! This has been reported through my bank,” she tried to damage control on Facebook. In a similar LinkedIn post, she thanked her connections for their patience while she dealt with the scammers and profile hackers “situation.”

However, her claims were proven false when the restaurant reviewed security footage. The video confirmed that Lovins had indeed been inside the restaurant at the time of the incident. As a result, Century 21 released a statement condemning her behaviour, stressing that “hate has no place within the brand,” and terminated her.

“We are aware of the situation with the agent in question. Hate has no place within the CENTURY 21 brand, and we are taking this very seriously,” Century 21 stated.

“After investigating the situation and connecting with the respective broker, as all companies affiliated with the CENTURY 21 brand are independently owned and operated, we can confirm that this agent is no longer affiliated with the brand.”