US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez torches Vivek Ramaswamy over ‘weird’ comment

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took issue with former Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy's dismissal of the Democratic tactic of labelling the GOP presidential ticket as "weird" in an exchange on X (formerly Twitter).

Ramaswamy criticized this approach as immature and counterproductive, urging a focus on policy discussions instead. “This whole ‘they’re weird’ argument from the Democrats is dumb & juvenile. This is a presidential election, not a high school prom queen contest. It’s also a tad ironic coming from the party that preaches ‘diversity & inclusion.’ Win on policy if you can but cut the crap, please,” he wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back at Ramaswamy’s July 28 post with a pointed critique. “Being obsessed with repressing women is goofy,” she responded.

“Trying to watch what LGBTQ+ people do all the time is abnormal. Punishing people who don’t have biological offspring is creepy.”

“It’s an incel platform, dude. It’s SUPER weird. And people need to know.”

Ramaswamy echoes Vance's sentiment on immigration

This comes amid scrutiny over remarks made by Ramaswamy’s close associate, Sen. JD Vance, who has faced backlash for past comments, including calling childless women “cat ladies” and suggesting higher taxes for Americans without children.

The Indian-American biotech entrepreneur wrote in a July 29 post, “You deserve the opportunity to secure a better life for your children in America. But our message to illegal immigrants is also this: we will return you to your country of origin, not because you’re all bad people, but because you broke the law,” while resonating the same sentiment as Vance.

Ramaswamy and Vance share a long history, having been classmates and friends at Yale Law School.

He also addresses recent native Black Americans colliding with immigrants and said, “To black Americans: the media has tried to convince you for decades that Republicans don’t care about your communities. We want for you what we want for every American: safe neighbourhoods, clean streets, good jobs, a better life for your children, and a justice system that treats everyone equally – regardless of your skin colour or your political beliefs.”