Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US securities regulator seeks India's help in fraud probe against Gautam Adani

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2025 06:33 AM IST

US prosecutors charged Adani with involvement in a plan to pay more than $250 million in bribes to government officials in India for solar energy contracts.

The United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has requested assistance from India in its investigation against Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani over alleged securities fraud and a $265 million bribery scheme.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani,(ANI file)
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani,(ANI file)

According to a Reuters report, the SEC told a New York district court its efforts to serve its complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani were ongoing and that it is seeking help from the Ministry of Law and Justice to serve its complaint to the industrialist.

The move comes days after six US Congressmen wrote to the newly appointed Attorney General of the United States against "questionable" decisions made by the US Department of Justice such as the indictment against the Adani Group in an alleged bribery scam, which "jeopardises the relationship with close ally India".

2024: US prosecutors charged Adani

Last November, US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani with involvement in a plan topay more than $250 million in bribes to government officials in India for solar energy contracts.

This was concealed from the US banks and investors from whom the Adani group raised billions of dollars for the project, the prosecutors have alleged.

ALSO READ: Adani Green appoints independent law firms to review US indictment: Report

US law allows pursuing foreign corruption allegations if they involve certain links to American investors or markets.

The Adani group denied the charges. It has called the allegations "baseless" and vowed to seek “all possible legal recourse.”

India's stand on Adani row

Last year, the Indian government said that bribery allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani by U.S. authorities is a “legal matter” between private firms and the US Department of Justice, and that New Delhi is not involved in the case at this point.

"There are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases which we believe would be followed. The government of India was not informed in advance on the issue," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

(With Reuters, PTI inputs)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On