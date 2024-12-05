US tech millionaire reacts to Bengaluru hotel selling ‘clean air’; Delhiites enter the chat

Bryan Johnson, the anti-aging tech guru chasing immortality, might not have expected his biggest challenge in India to be... breathing. After a hazy encounter in Mumbai and checking out Delhi’s infamous AQI rankings, he’s now in Bengaluru, where he discovered a five-star hotel selling “clean air” as a luxury service. Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson claims he has reduced his rate of aging to 0.64. (X/@bryan_johnson)

Sharing the quirky find on X, Johnson posted a picture from The Oberoi Bengaluru. But leave it to Delhiites to blow up the comments, rushing to defend the city’s AQI which is far better and healthy than theirs.

After Delhi, Bryan Johnson shares Bengaluru ‘air’ experience

In the middle of his India tour to promote his book Don’t Die and gush over the country's famous ‘jugaad’ system, Johnson has been flooding social media with his Indian discoveries—taking his breath away. After Mumbai’s air crisis and a Delhi AQI shocker at 310, Johnson has now landed in Bengaluru. Here, he stumbled upon a hotel offering “clean air as a service.” On December 5, 2024, he shared a photo on X showing The Oberoi Bengaluru’s indoor AQI of 2.4—so clean, thatit makes New York (8.7), London (5.0), and Tokyo (6.0) look smoggy in comparison.

“Bruh, not sure if you’re whitepilled on India or actually trolling us,” a social media user commented on the post pointing the millionaire’s ‘obsession’ with the country. “South India - South Karnataka, Kerala and Tamilnadu are the Cleanest in India in Air Quality,” another joined the conversation. “I am in Delhi and trust me when I say! Bangalore is much better than other Indian cities,” a third wrote. “ oh come on leave Bangalore alone, yes we Delhites are here for the criticism,” a fourth defended.

India's air pollution crisis has hit critical levels in cities like Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Mumbai, and Kolkata. However, southern states such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu continue to fare quite better, with Bengaluru maintaining an AQI under 50 and Tamil Nadu regions recording even cleaner air, ranging between 25-30.

Clean air as a luxury isn’t new to India, as some X users reminded Bryan Johnson. Even several malls in Delhi have promoted their relatively breathable indoor air in the past.

Bryan Johnson says he loves ‘Indian Jugaad’

Johnson, currently in India for a six-day trip, left many Indians surprised with his latest post where he expressed admiration for a term that’s a staple of desi slang. “I love the culture of ba***odi in India. It perfectly captures my worldview: take your work seriously, not yourself,” he shared on X, leaving many go rofl.

Poking fun, a user threw another classic Indian term into the mix, asking, "How about jugaad? Koi blueprint ka sasta jugaad batao," giving a cheeky nod to Johnson’s anti-aging project, Blueprint.

Johnson jumped into the conversation and said, “I like jugaad — most innovation comes from frugality. But if it means taking shortcuts, we are in trouble. Fixing air pollution in India will require an overhaul, can’t be done with jugaad.”