US trade tribunal's ban on Apple Watch imports to continue, no breather from Biden government

The U.S. government has chosen not to overrule a decision by a federal agency to prohibit the import of certain Apple Watches. This action comes in response to allegations from Masimo, a company specializing in medical monitoring technologies.

No breather for Apple Watch imports

The prohibition, effective from December 26, targets Apple Watches incorporating a specific blood-oxygen measuring feature. This feature, a pulse oximeter, has been a part of Apple's smartwatch lineup since the introduction of the Series 6 model in 2020.

Ambassador Katherine Tai, after thorough discussions, opted not to overturn the decision of the International Trade Commission (ITC), thereby finalizing it on the aforementioned date. Despite this setback, Apple retains the option to challenge the ban in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Why are Apple watches banned in US?

Masimo has leveled serious accusations against Apple, claiming the tech giant poached its staff, misappropriated pulse oximetry technology, and then integrated it into the widely popular Apple Watch.

In a related development, a jury trial in a California federal court addressing Masimo's claims against Apple concluded without a verdict in May. Concurrently, Apple has initiated its own legal action against Masimo for patent infringement in a Delaware federal court, asserting that Masimo's legal pursuit is strategically aimed at advancing its competing smartwatch.

This non-intervention by the presidential administration marks a rare instance, the last being in 2013 when a previous administration reversed an ITC ruling concerning Apple's iPhones and iPads amidst a patent conflict with Samsung.

Anticipating the recent ban, Apple announced a temporary halt in sales of its latest Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches as of December 18.

In a separate incident earlier this year, the administration refrained from blocking another import ban on Apple Watches following a patent violation claim by AliveCor, another medical technology firm. However, this particular ban has been temporarily suspended for different reasons.

Apple's segment encompassing wearable devices, home products, and accessories, which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods, reportedly generated $8.28 billion in revenue during the third quarter of 2023, as per the company's financial report.