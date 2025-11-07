New US visa guidance: Immigrants with chronic illnesses could be denied entry

US visa: A new directive from the Trump administration has instructed US consular officers to examine the long-term health needs of people applying for visas more closely than before. The guidance, first reported by KFF Health News, says applicants may be denied entry if officials believe they are likely to require costly medical care in the United States. The USCIS said that it has already started selecting the registrations for H-1B visa submitted earlier. (Representational Image)

Broader interpretation of “public charge” risk

The State Department cable expands the long-standing “public charge” rule, historically used to deny visas to people likely to depend on government support.

The new cable goes further. It allows officers to weigh non-communicable issues, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, metabolic disorders, certain cancers, neurological issues, and mental health conditions.

The cable states that these conditions can require “expensive, long-term care” and may therefore justify visa denial.

Speaking to Fox News, a state department official said, “The Trump administration has brought an end to the era of mass immigration,” after Biden’s disastrous open borders agenda.

More discretion for visa officers

From tuberculosis checks to vaccination records, health screenings have always been part of immigration processing. But immigration attorneys say the new guidance gives individual officers greater discretion to decide whether a person’s condition could create future financial strain.

Charles Wheeler of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network told KFF Health News that the directive appears to “contradict the Foreign Affairs Manual,” which discourages visa officers from denying applications based on speculative future medical scenarios.

“That’s troubling,” Wheeler said, citing that the individuals are not medical professionals and may make these decisions based on “what if scenarios.”

US visa rule: Factors beyond the applicant

The guidance also tells officials to consider the health needs of family members traveling with the applicant. Officers may assess whether dependents’ medical needs could prevent the applicant from maintaining employment.

Applicants must also demonstrate they can pay for treatment privately, without access to US public benefits, as per CBS News.

Doctors’ exams still required, but broader questions expected

Immigrants already undergo medical exams by State Department-approved physicians, including questions on alcohol or drug use, mental health history, and required vaccinations.

However, Sophia Genovese, an immigration lawyer at Georgetown University, said the new directive encourages both visa officers and physicians to estimate lifetime medical costs. It's a significant shift. She noted that the rule is “going to cause a myriad of issues when people are going into their consular interviews.”

FAQs

What does the new visa guidance change?

It allows US consular officers to deny visas if they believe an applicant’s medical condition could result in long-term healthcare costs.

Which health conditions may be considered?

Conditions listed include diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, neurological disorders, and certain mental health conditions.

Who will be most affected by the new rule?

Applicants seeking permanent residency may face closer scrutiny, especially if they lack demonstrated financial resources.

Are visa officers trained to assess medical risk?

No, and immigration advocates say this could lead to uneven or speculative decisions.