USA advances to Super 8 at T20 World Cup, and fans can't keep themselves calm

Co-hosts USA has touched history by advancing to the next stage of the men’s T20 Cricket World Cup after their game against Ireland was abandoned due to a wet outfield. USA's Ali Khan celebrates the dismissal of India's Rishabh Pant during their Group A match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Surjeet Yadav)(Surjeet Yadav)

The USA cricket team is participating in its first-ever T20 World Cup.

The match, scheduled to be played in Lauderhill, Florida, was thwarted by heavy overnight rainfall. Despite the ground staff's diligent efforts, the wet outfield rendered the game unplayable. As a result, both teams earned a point from the abandoned match.

With the single point, the USA confirmed their qualification for the Super 8 stage of the tournament. This is a huge achievement for a team making its debut in the T20 World Cup.

The USA's performances throughout the group stage have been a major talking point of the tournament. The team started their campaign with a convincing victory over Canada. They continued to surprise by beating powerhouse Pakistan, one of the tournament's favourites. Although they narrowly lost to India.

After qualifying for the Super 8, one of the USA national cricket team's maestro, Saurabh Netravalkar, posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Take a bow team! 🙏🇺🇸 Just the Beginning! One Team One Dream!”

By finishing the Group A stage with five points, the USA demonstrated their capability and potential on the international stage. The abandonment of the match against Ireland played a crucial role, as it also led to Pakistan’s elimination from the tournament.

With this, fans are spiraling, flooding their social timelines with a plethora of posts

“Massive congrats to @usacricket for making it to the Super 8 stage. thoroughly well deserved. they have played smart cricket, well beyond their experience. they’ve been nothing but professional and clinical. hence, deserve every bit of this 🫡,” one user posted.

Another cposted, “WITHOUT A DOUBT, this is the biggest moment in USA Cricket that I've ever experienced.”

“So proud of our very own AI engineer and cricket star@Saurabh Netra! @usacricket making history in #T20WorldCup,” software giant Oracle congratulated the national team and their star player Sauravh.

One X piped in, “Bye Bye Pakistan. You can play on 16th get some time to visit USA and fly back home ✈️ Congratulations Team USA, Time for ones who are on leave to extend and fly to West Indies. 🇺🇸.”

Anothe wrote, “Cricket isn't a major sport in the USA. Local Americans don't know anything about this sport. The players don't have hefty salary packages, yet they have qualified for the super 8 stage. This is a historic moment for USA cricket.”

The tournament format dictates that the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super 8 stage. These eight teams are then divided into two groups, where they will play against each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will then move forward to the semifinal stage, vying for a place in the finals.

The Super 8 stage is set to begin on June 19, with all 12 games being hosted across four Caribbean islands: Antigua, Barbados, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent.