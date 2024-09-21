USCIS extends Green Card validity. Check what's the new timeline

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has extended the validity period of Permanent Resident Cards, aka Green Cards, for lawful permanent residents who file Form I-90 to renew their cards. Starting September 10, 2024, USCIS will extend the validity period for Green Cards to 36 months for applicants renewing with Form I-90(AFP)

Effective September 10, 2024, the validity period has increased from 24 months to 36 months, providing applicants with additional time as they wait for their new cards to be issued.

Who can benefit from this extension?

The extension applies to those who submit Form I-90 to renew an expiring or expired Green Card. Under the previous policy, receipt notices for Form I-90 granted a 24-month extension of the card’s validity. With the new 36-month extension, Green Card holders will have more flexibility while waiting for their replacement cards.

How does this policy change help Green Card holders?

First, the extension allows individuals to continue to travel internationally. Green Card holders are permitted to leave and re-enter the United States, but they cannot remain outside the country for more than one year without risking their residency status. If a Green Card expires while the holder is abroad for an extended period, they may need to reapply for legal status. With the new 36-month extension, Green Card holders will have additional assurance that their legal residency remains intact.

Additionally, the extension notice can be used alongside an expired Green Card as proof of legal status in the United States, which is also valid for employment purposes while waiting for the new card. This is particularly beneficial for individuals who may be concerned about their ability to work legally while waiting for their renewed Green Card.

For those who no longer have possession of their Green Card and need evidence of their lawful permanent resident status, USCIS advises contacting a local Field Office. “If you need proof of your status while waiting for the replacement, you can request an appointment at the USCIS Contact Centre. After filing Form I-90, we may issue you an Alien Documentation, Identification, and Telecommunications (ADIT) stamp,” USCIS confirmed.

Wondering when you need to renew your Permanent Resident Card?

If your Green Card is valid for 10 years, you should file for renewal when it has either expired or is set to expire within the next six months. However, if you are a conditional resident with a Green Card valid for two years, you will need to file a petition to remove the conditions on your residence.

This petition should be submitted up to 90 days before your card’s expiration. Once approved, you will receive a new 10-year Green Card, and you will not need to file Form I-90.