USDA orders grocery stores not to provide special discounts, deals to SNAP beneficiaries. What to know

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a nationwide reminder to grocery stores not to provide special discounts or deals to SNAP beneficiaries unless a formal waiver is in place. In a communication shared with retailers, the USDA stressed that stores must treat SNAP-EBT customers the same as any other shopper, with no special pricing, coupons or “SNAP-only” offers. A SNAP EBT information sign is displayed at a bakery in Chicago. (Representational)(AP)

Policy rooted in ‘equal treatment’

The notice that flashed on the official website of the USDA emphasized, “You cannot treat SNAP-EBT customers differently than any other customer... Offering discounts or services only to SNAP-eligible customers is a SNAP violation unless you have a SNAP equal treatment waiver.”

The policy is rooted in the “equal treatment” rule of SNAP regulations, which forbids differential treatment based on payment method.

Could government shutdown delay SNAP payments?

The reminder arrives amid concerns that a federal government shutdown could delay or pause SNAP payments for millions of Americans. Some stores like DoorDash, GoPuff and Instacart, according to AP news, had begun offering grocery discounts to SNAP participants in response to the funding gap, prompting the USDA to intervene.

For SNAP recipients (more than 40 million Americans in recent months), the ban on targeted grocery discounts adds to anxiety, especially if payment timelines shift, Chron reported.

The new rule does not prohibit the stores from offering any extra benefits, like general sales or discounts. It blocks deals exclusive to SNAP users without proper approval.

SNAP is a lifeline for many households struggling with food security. And with potential payment interruptions looming, consistent treatment at checkout is vital. The rule aims to prevent discrimination but also raises practical concerns in an already strained system.