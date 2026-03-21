Usher-Justin Bieber argument: Beyoncé’s face raises eyebrows as fight pic goes viral; ‘Is this AI?’

Podcaster and reporter Lauren Conlin shared it on X, writing, “Beyoncé’s face during the Usher Bieber fight makes me wish I was there 👀👀.” The post quickly drew attention, prompting reactions from users questioning the image’s authenticity.

A viral image claiming to capture a moment between Usher and Justin Bieber at an Oscars after-party has sparked curiosity online, particularly due to Beyoncé ’s apparent reaction in the frame. However, reports suggest the image is not authentic.

Context note clarifies: Image is AI-generated A context card attached to the post clarified that the circulating photos are AI-generated and feature a fake watermark mimicking TMZ. It also noted that no verified images from the reported incident have been published by the outlet.

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Several users had similar concerns in the comments section. “Is this AI? I don't trust that watermark logo,” one user wrote, while others added, “This is AI beautiful” and “it's AI,” showing skepticism around the viral image.

Reports about the exchange According to TMZ, the incident took place at an Oscars after-party hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Citing sources connected to Bieber, the outlet reported that Usher approached him with “energy and anger,” leading to a heated verbal exchange.

Despite rumors of a physical altercation circulating online, sources told TMZ there was no physical contact, though the exchange was described as intense. The reason behind the disagreement remains unclear, and representatives for Usher had not responded to requests for comment.

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Star-studded night The exclusive event reportedly featured a long list of high-profile guests, including Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Timothée Chalamet, and Kylie Jenner, among others, fueling further interest in the reported incident.

Neither Usher nor Bieber has publicly addressed the reported exchange so far.