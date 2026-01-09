Venezuela on Thursday announced the release of a "large number" of prisoners, some of them foreigners, in an apparent concession to the United States after its ouster of ruler Nicolas Maduro. Venezuela announces release of 'large number' of prisoners

The releases are the first since Maduro's former deputy Delcy Rodriguez became interim leader, with the backing of President Donald Trump, who said he was content to let her govern as long as Caracas gives Washington access to its plentiful oil.

The prisoner releases were announced by Rodriguez's brother, parliament speaker Jorge Rodriguez, a key figure in "chavismo," the anti-US socialist movement founded by Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez.

Rodriguez said "a significant number of Venezuelan and foreign nationals" were being immediately freed for the sake of "peaceful coexistence."

He did not say which prisoners would be released, nor how many.

Venezuelan rights NGO Foro Penal says there are 806 political prisoners behind bars.

The group hailed Rodriguez's announcement as "good news" but said it was still verifying the releases.

US State Department officials did not comment on whether the releases were a demand of the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, the US president told Republican lawmakers that Rodriguez's administration was closing a torture chamber "in the middle of Caracas" but gave no further details.

- Trump rebuked by Senate -

Thursday's gesture by Caracas came as Trump suggested the United States could run Venezuela and tap into its oil reserves for years.

Shortly after Maduro's seizure in US airstrikes and a special forces raid that left 100 people dead, according to Caracas, Trump announced that the US would "run" the Caribbean country for a transitional period.

"Only time will tell" how long Washington will demand direct oversight of the country, he told The New York Times in an interview published Thursday.

When asked whether that meant three months, six months or a year, he replied: "I would say much longer."

Meanwhile, the US Senate on Thursday took a major step toward passing a resolution to rein in military actions against Venezuela.

The Democratic-led legislation, expected to pass a vote next week, reflects widespread disquiet among lawmakers over Saturday's secretive capture of Maduro, conducted without their express approval.

It is expected to face resistance in the Republican-dominated House, however.

- 'Tangled mess' -

Oil has emerged as the key to US control over Venezuela, which has the world's largest proven reserves.

Trump announced a plan earlier this week for the United States to sell between 30 million and 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude, with Caracas then using the money to buy US-made products.

Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday called the US attack to depose Maduro, who was taken to New York with his wife to face trial on drugs charges, a "stain" on relations with the United States.

But she also defended the planned oil sales to Washington.

On the streets of Caracas, opinions remain mixed about the plan.

"I feel we'll have more opportunities if the oil is in the hands of the United States than in the hands of the government," said Jose Antonio Blanco, 26.

Teresa Gonzalez, 52, said she didn't know if the oil sales plan was good or bad.

"It's a tangled mess. What we do is try to survive, if we don't work, we don't eat," she added.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump, who will meet oil executives on Friday, is also considering a plan for the US to exert control over Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, which has access to the world's largest proven oil reserves.

Trump has warned Rodriguez she will pay "a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro" if she does not comply with his agenda.

"Her power comes from Washington, not from the internal structure. If Trump decides she's no longer useful, she'll go like Maduro," Venezuela's former information minister Andres Izarra told AFP in an email.

The US operation in Venezuela and Trump's hints that other countries could be next sent shockwaves through the Americas, but he has since dialed down tensions with Colombia.

