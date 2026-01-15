Verizon credit for Jan 14 outage: Who's eligible and for how much? When will you get the money and how to apply?

Verizon has announced compensation for customers impacted by a major service disruption earlier this week, confirming it will issue $20 account credits following a widespread outage that hit users across the US on Wednesday. The company attributed the disruption to a software-related issue and acknowledged the failure in a statement released Thursday morning. Verizon Communications Inc. suffered a widespread service outage on Wednesday (Bloomberg)

“Yesterday, we did not meet the standard of excellence our customers expect and that we expect of ourselves,” Verizon said. The carrier added that affected customers will receive a $20 credit, which it said should cover “multiple days of service.

“Today, we let many of our customers down and for that, we are truly sorry,” Verizon wrote in updates shared on social media.

The outage began shortly before noon in New York, according to data from Downdetector, and complaints surged rapidly. Reports peaked at approximately 177,339 within an hour, with the heaviest concentrations coming from New York, Houston, Atlanta, Dallas and Miami.

Who will get the $20 Verizon credit? Customers affected by the Wednesday outage will be eligible for the credit.

How to avail the credit? The $20 credit will be available through the myVerizon mobile app, with affected customers receiving a text message once it is ready to be applied.

When will you get the credit? Customers will be notified when the credit is ready by text message. The credit should cover multiple days of service, the company said.

This was not the first major outage for Verizon in recent months. In August, the carrier experienced another significant service failure that affected thousands of customers nationwide, which it also attributed to a software issue.

Impacted users said their phones were in “SOS” mode or had other no signal messages. In cities like New York, alerts warned that the outage may disrupt 911 calls — urging residents to try landlines and devices from other carriers, if available, or visit a local police or fire station in-person in case of an emergency.

Verizon shares were down 1.3% in New York trading on Thursday morning.

(With AP inputs)