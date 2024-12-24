Video of alleged NYPD cop ‘ignoring’ burning woman on NYC subway ignites massive outrage: ‘This is insanity’

A horrific video of a woman being burned alive in a New York City subway has gone viral on social media, sparking huge outrage. Alleged NYPD cop has drawn a lot of criticism for simply walking by without offering any assistance to the victim. NYC Subway tragedy: It's unclear whether the cop was part of a response team or whether more attempts were being made to extinguish the fire.(X)

A woman is shown in the widely shared video trapped inflames as a purported NYPD cop walks by without offering any sort of assistance. Several people are now questioning the officer's behavior and the police response.

In a post on X, radio TV host John Cardillo wrote: “I am disgusted with what the NYPD has become. I debated posting this because the victim’s family deserves better, but people need to understand just how bad it is.” It's unclear whether the cop was part of a response team or whether more attempts were being made to extinguish the fire. Authorities have not yet released any formal statement regarding the video.

Sharing the similar picture, another X user remarked, “The NYPD would rather waste all their resources on a perp walk than save a woman burning to death.”

“ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING,” the user added.

Raising questions over the cop's awareness about the situation, one asked, “How does this happen?? NYPD officer walks right past the woman burning alive on the subway like he's off to get a gyro. This is insanity.”

“If you were an NYPD officer, what would you do in this situation?” another queried.

Netizens speculate if victim was ‘Amelia Carter’

Another topic of contention on the social media is the victim's identity, indicating that the woman was Amelia Carter, 29. However, the NYDP has not yet verified victim's identification. Meanwhile, picture of the purported victim started to circulate on X.

Some users on X also suggested that the picture of alleged victim was generated by AI.

Amid escalating anger and frustration over the incident, people blamed local politicians for disappointing the public, including Mayor Eric Adams, District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and Governor Kathy Hochul. “Notice the NYPD walking by. This is on Hochul, Bragg, James, and Biden/Obama, Mayorkas. And NYers keep voting them in. Abhorrent,” one post read.

Illegal migrant held on charges with first degree murder and arson

Jessica Tisch, the commissioner of the New York Police Department, in a press conference saidthat a person of interest was arrested later on the same day of the incident.

According to the police, the suspect, who is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala,arrived in the United Statesin 2018. He wascharged with first degree murder and arson.

The police have offered a$10,000 prize for information on the event.