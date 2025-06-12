Vijay Rupani family: All on wife Anjali Rupani and their children

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among those killed on the ill-fated Air India plane that crashed near Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London crashed in a fireball just minutes after takeoff. There were 242 passengers and crew members onboard at the time of the horrific accident. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was on board the Air India flight which crashed in Ahmedabad.(ANI/PTI)

Vijay Rupani killed in Air India plane crash

Amid the ongoing search and rescue operations, Union minister and Gujarat BJP president CR Patil confirmed the 68-year-old's death. “Our leader and former Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, was going (to London) to meet his family. He is also a victim inf this incident. May his soul rest in peace. This is a big loss for the BJP,” Patil told reporters, per PTI.

Earlier, aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu had confirmed that Rupani was onboard the flight, saying, “Very sad to know that Vijay Rupani ji was also there, other nationals, and children were also there. Each and every life is precious. It's an incident which has shaken the nation.”

Vijay Rupani survived by wife Anjali Rupani, two kids

While there is no official confirmation about Rupani's travel plans, sources close to his family told News18 that he was travelling to London to bring back his wife, Anjali Rupani, who is a member of the BJP women's wing. She has reportedly been staying overseas for the past six months.

In addition to his wife, Rupani is survived by their two children — son Rushabh and daughter Radhika. The couple had previously lost their youngest son, Pujit in a car accident. In his memory, the Rupanis established the Pujit Rupani Memorial Trust, which helps underprivileged child with their academics among other needs.