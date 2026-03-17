Virginia power outage map: Over 100,000 Dominion customers without electricity amid storms

More than 100,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power in Virginia amid the thunderstorms in the state on Monday. As of this writing, more than 134,601 customers in Virginia are without power, with Dominion Energy facing the most outages with 96,000 reports, per PowerOutages.com. Representational image. (Unsplash)

Stafford County reported the most outages with over 21,469 customers without power. Along with Dominion, customers of Rappahannock Electric Coop and Appalachian Power Company also reported outages.

Virginia Power Outages Map: Stafford, Spotsylvania Worst Hit Among the counties worst hit by the outages on Monday were Stafford and Spotsylvania. In Stafford, as mentioned before, over 22,000 were without power while in Spotsylvania had over 12,000 customers out.

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Meanwhile, there were 11,002 reports from Chesterfield County, 8,518 in Henrico County, 7,444 in Hanover, 4,696 in Louisa and 4,277 in Fairfax, among others.