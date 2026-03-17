Virginia power outage map: Over 100,000 Dominion customers without electricity amid storms
Over 134,000 in Virginia lost power amid storms, including 96,000 Dominion Energy customers; Stafford County was worst hit.
More than 100,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power in Virginia amid the thunderstorms in the state on Monday. As of this writing, more than 134,601 customers in Virginia are without power, with Dominion Energy facing the most outages with 96,000 reports, per PowerOutages.com.
Stafford County reported the most outages with over 21,469 customers without power. Along with Dominion, customers of Rappahannock Electric Coop and Appalachian Power Company also reported outages.
Virginia Power Outages Map: Stafford, Spotsylvania Worst Hit
Among the counties worst hit by the outages on Monday were Stafford and Spotsylvania. In Stafford, as mentioned before, over 22,000 were without power while in Spotsylvania had over 12,000 customers out.
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Meanwhile, there were 11,002 reports from Chesterfield County, 8,518 in Henrico County, 7,444 in Hanover, 4,696 in Louisa and 4,277 in Fairfax, among others.
The outages came after thunderstorms and heavy rain swept through central Virginia through Monday evening. Earlier, the National Weather Service (NWS) had issued a severe thunderstorm warning till 10:30pm Monday. N
WS said that storms will bring high-speed wind and can cause damage to power lines and trees. It is unclear if any Dominion Energy power lines were damaged in the storms. As of now, the company has not shared an update on any damages to lines.
Along with Virginia, several parts of Washington, Maryland and even Pennsylvania were placed under severe weather warnings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More