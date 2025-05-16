Virginia-Highland neighbourhood loses original Taco Mac store after nearly 50 years

After nearly five decades of serving up wings, beer, and memories, Taco Mac has officially closed its flagship location in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighbourhood. The beloved spot, which first opened in 1979, welcomed its last customer this week—but leadership says the brand’s story is far from over. Taco Mac has closed its flagship Atlanta location after nearly 50 years.( @tacomacofficial/X)

Original Taco Mac store draws its shutters after 50 years

Many residents were disheartened after Taco Mac shut down its store. However, CEO Harold Martin said, “This isn't the end of the story - it's a milestone in our journey. We're deeply grateful for our roots in the Virginia-Highlands neighbourhood in Atlanta, Georgia, and we're more excited than ever for what's ahead,” as reported by The Mirror US. The company has insisted that the closure of the store is a part of its broader strategy for growth.

The beloved food spot functions at 27 locations across three states, namely Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. Taco Mac has suggested that it has plans to expand into other states. Meanwhile, the employees who were working at the flagship store have been offered new employment opportunities in nearby locations.

In the coming days, the empty spot for now in the Virginia Highland neighbourhood will be transformed into Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint.

Shut down of popular restaurant a new trend?

One of Taco Bell’s most historic locations—Restaurant 31 in Scottsdale, Arizona—officially closed its doors earlier this month, marking the end of an era for the fast-food chain. Opened in the 1960s, it was the 31st Taco Bell ever built and had preserved much of the brand’s original charm, including a Spanish tile roof and a vintage Taco Bell sign. The closure coincided with the launch of Taco Bell’s Decades Menu, which celebrated fan-favourite items from the past, such as the ‘60s Tostada, ‘70s Green Sauce Burrito, ‘80s Meximelt, and ‘90s Gordita.