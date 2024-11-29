Menu Explore
Vito the pug makes history as it wins 2024 National Dog Show in US: ‘He's very smug’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 29, 2024 08:11 PM IST

The young pup with sympathetic eyes has garnered 25 Best in Show titles throughout his short career

A pug has been crowned the Best in Show at the 2024 National Dog Show for the first time in two decades. On Thursday, the adorable pup named Vito became the first of its breed to receive the top honour in the competition, which was first televised in 2002. About 2,000 dogs across 200 plus breeds competed against one another at the show held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Vito the pug makes history by becoming first of its breed to win Best in Show at this year's National Dog Show, since it was first televised in 2002
Vito the pug makes history at National Dog Show

Vito the pug makes history at National Dog Show

The two-and-a-half-year-old pug first emerged victorious in the Toy Group, consisting of 24 breeds, before winning the top honour. Vito faced off against the six other group winners to win Best in Show. The young pup with sympathetic eyes has garnered 25 Best in Show titles throughout his short career, according to his co-owner Carolyn Koch, who told NBC that she is “so proud” of him.

When the show judge George Milutinovich asked Vito's handler, Michael Scott, if the pug knew he had won, the North Carolina resident quipped, “He's very smug,” adding, “I think he knows.” The annual canine event was founded in 1879. It has been held annually since 1933 and was first televised in 2002. Hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, the show was broadcast by NBC on Thanksgiving Day.

Apart from Vito, the other winners were:

  1. Terrier Group Winner - Verde the Welsh Terrier (Reserve Best in Show)
  2. Herding Group Winner - Rupert the Berger Picard
  3. Hound Group Winner - The Zit the Ibizan Hound
  4. Non-Sporting Group Winner - JJ the Lhasa Apso
  5. Sporting Group - Houston the Clumber Spaniel
  6. Working Group - Monty the Giant Schnauzer

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs.
