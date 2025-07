Wall Street's main indexes extended their fall on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on goods from Japan and South Korea, starting on Aug. 1. Wall Street had opened at the lower side earlier in the day as the deadline for Trump tariffs neared. (Bloomberg)

At 12:26 p.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 456.55 points, or 1.02%, to 44,369.96, the S&P 500 lost 53.47 points, or 0.86%, to 6,225.58 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 187.70 points, or 0.88%, to 20,413.28.