Wall Street recovers from Trump tariff shock, US stock market indices open higher

US stock markets on Tuesday bounced back to recover their historic losses after Monday saw a global downturn due to President Donald Trump's tariff announcements over the last week. All major US stock market indices jumped above 3 per cent today after a crash in the markets on Monday(REUTERS)

The S&P 500 was up 3.7 per cent in morning trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1,363 points, or 3.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite was 4.2 per cent higher.

On Wall Street, health insurance companies saw peaks with Humana jumping 13.5 per cent higher, United Health up 8.9 per cent and Elevance climbing 6.6 per cent. The rise followed the announcement of an expected increase in Medicare Advantage payments in 2026, reported Associated Press.

Levi Strauss also made big gains, rising 5 per cent after reporting the profit for its latest quarter and a strong forecast for 2025 despite the uncertainty created by tariffs.

Also Read: Indian markets rebound day after massive crash due to Trump tariff shock

In the bond market, the US treasury yields rose to 4.24 per cent from 4.15 per cent Monday. The price of US crude oil also rose slightly after touching its lowest level in the last four years on Monday.

In the crypto space, Bitcoin also made a come back Bitcoin, rising above $79,000 after dropping toward $76,000.

Also Read: What led to recovery in Indian markets today after a black Monday for Sensex, Nifty?

Across small cap and megacap stocks, growth was seen with Nvidia and Meta rising 5 per cent each and Tesla increasing 4 per cent. The small-cap Russell 2000 index was trading 2.5 per cent higher on Tuesday as well.

The technology sector notably rose 3.5 per cent, while indexes tracking banks and semiconductor stocks were up 4 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively.

Global market rebounds

Not only US stock markets, but global indices saw major recoveries after the crash on Monday.

Stock indexes rose 6 per cent in Tokyo, 3.4 per cent in Paris and 1.6 per cent in Shanghai.

In India, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty both rose 3 per cent after reaching record lows on Monday.

Since the announcement of reciprocal tariffs on April 2, concerns over a global trade war and fears of a recession have hit international markets hard.

Countries are currently vying to negotiate deals with President Donald Trump to reduce the high levels of taxation.