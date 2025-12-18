Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

'War with Venezuela coming?': Tucker Carlson makes huge claim about Trump's presser tonight

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 12:45 am IST

As Trump prepares a 9 p.m. address, Tucker Carlson claims he may announce war with Venezuela amid rising tensions and a US naval buildup over drug trafficking.

The US braces for an address to the nation from President Donald Trump at 9 p.m. ET, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson has made a huge claim about what it is going to be about.

Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump.(Bloomberg and Reuters)
Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump.(Bloomberg and Reuters)

Notably, the address to the nation comes amid rising hostilities with Venezuela over the war on drugs. The US has sharply increased military activity near Venezuela’s coast, with warships, aircraft carriers, submarines and troops activities in the Caribbean and southern waters. On Tuesday, the POTUS ordered a blockade on sanctioned tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

As critics argue that counter-narcotics operation could be a garb for gunboat diplomacy on Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro, Tucker Carlson has made a huge claim. Carlson claimed on Wednesday that Trump could announce that the US is going to war with Venezuela.

"What I know so far is that members of Congress were briefed yesterday that a war is coming and it may be announced in the address to the nation tonight at nine o’clock by the president," Tucker Carlson said at the Judging Freedom podcast.

"Who knows if that will actually happen. I don’t know. And I never want to overstate what I know, which is pretty limited in general. But a member of Congress told me that this morning."

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / 'War with Venezuela coming?': Tucker Carlson makes huge claim about Trump's presser tonight
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On