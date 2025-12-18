'War with Venezuela coming?': Tucker Carlson makes huge claim about Trump's presser tonight

The US braces for an address to the nation from President Donald Trump at 9 p.m. ET, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson has made a huge claim about what it is going to be about. Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump.(Bloomberg and Reuters)

Notably, the address to the nation comes amid rising hostilities with Venezuela over the war on drugs. The US has sharply increased military activity near Venezuela’s coast, with warships, aircraft carriers, submarines and troops activities in the Caribbean and southern waters. On Tuesday, the POTUS ordered a blockade on sanctioned tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

As critics argue that counter-narcotics operation could be a garb for gunboat diplomacy on Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro, Tucker Carlson has made a huge claim. Carlson claimed on Wednesday that Trump could announce that the US is going to war with Venezuela.

"What I know so far is that members of Congress were briefed yesterday that a war is coming and it may be announced in the address to the nation tonight at nine o’clock by the president," Tucker Carlson said at the Judging Freedom podcast.

"Who knows if that will actually happen. I don’t know. And I never want to overstate what I know, which is pretty limited in general. But a member of Congress told me that this morning."

